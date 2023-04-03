WORLD

Jailed US Reporter’s Defense Appeals His Arrest In Russia

jsalinasBy 1 view
0
FILE - The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The State Department says Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone, to immediately release Gershkovich, who was detained last week, as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan. (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File)

(AP) — A court in the Russian capital says lawyers for an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia on espionage charges have appealed his arrest.

Evan Gershkovich was detained last week in Yekaterinburg. It is the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The Journal has said it “vehemently denies” with the charges and demands his release.

On Monday, a court said it had received Gershkovich’s appeal filed by his defense against a detention ruling. No date for a hearing on the appeal has been set.

Forbes: Trump Legal Team Doesn’t Want Cameras In Court Room

Previous article

You may also like

More in WORLD