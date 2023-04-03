Jailed US Reporter’s Defense Appeals His Arrest In Russia

(AP) — A court in the Russian capital says lawyers for an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia on espionage charges have appealed his arrest.

Evan Gershkovich was detained last week in Yekaterinburg. It is the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The Journal has said it “vehemently denies” with the charges and demands his release.

On Monday, a court said it had received Gershkovich’s appeal filed by his defense against a detention ruling. No date for a hearing on the appeal has been set.