TEXAS

Jailer Killed In North Texas

A jailer at the Ellis County Jail in Waxahachie been killed by an inmate. Twenty-eight year old Isaiah Bias, a six-year veteran with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, was attacked as he directed the suspect back to his cell Monday afternoon.

The suspect, 45-year old Arron Thompson, was jailed last month on three counts of assault on a public servant and an evading arrest charge. He was being held confined to his cell for 23-hours a day. It was after his one hour of recreation time that the attack happened. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

