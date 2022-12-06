Jan. 6 ‘heroes’ Honored For Defending Capitol From Trump Mob

FILE - From left, Serena Liebengood, widow of U.S. Capitol Police officer Howie Liebengood, former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(AP) — Top House and Senate leaders have bestowed Congress’ highest honor on law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Congressional Gold Medals were presented Tuesday in a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day nearly two years ago by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack.

Four medals will be placed at the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.”