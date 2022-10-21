NATIONAL

Jan. 6 Panel Issues Subpoena To Trump, Demanding He Testify

jsalinasBy 94 views
0
FILE - Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)

(AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has formally issued its subpoena to Donald Trump. The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president’s lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November as well as a number of corresponding documents.

The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its latest case against the former president, who they say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.

 

Guilty Plea Due In Michigan School Shooting That Killed 4

Previous article

Poll: Abbott With 11 Point Lead Over O’Rourke

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL