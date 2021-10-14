Jan. 6 Panel Moves Against Bannon, Sets Contempt Vote

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters in New York. A lawyer for Bannon says Bannon won’t comply with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol because President Donald Trump is asserting executive privilege to block demands for testimony and documents.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

(AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon after he defied the panel’s subpoena.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that the panel will vote Tuesday to recommend the charges. That would send the recommendation to the full House for a vote. If the House votes to recommend the contempt charges against Bannon, the Justice Department will ultimately decide whether to prosecute.

The committee had demanded documents and testimony from Bannon, who was in touch with President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack.