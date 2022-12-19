NATIONAL

Jan. 6 Panel Pushes Trump’s Prosecution In Forceful Finish

FILE - On Monday, Dec. 19, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its final meeting. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation into the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. At a final meeting scheduled for Monday, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are poised to recommend that the Justice Department consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Such a recommendation could also target associates who helped Trump launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn the 2020 election.

A panel member, Democratic California congressman Adam Schiff, tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that he thinks Trump should be prosecuted like any other American who breaks the law.

 

