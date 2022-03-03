Jan. 6 Panel Sees Evidence Of Trump ‘criminal conspiracy’

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. Former President Donald Trump sought to "defraud the United States" by interfering with the presidential election, spreading false information about it and pressuring state officials to overturn the results, the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection alleged in a federal court filing on March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. Former President Donald Trump sought to "defraud the United States" by interfering with the presidential election, spreading false information about it and pressuring state officials to overturn the results, the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection alleged in a federal court filing on March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol says for the first time that its evidence suggests crimes may have been committed by former President Donald Trump and his associates.

The panel points to their failed effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. In a filing in federal court Wednesday, the House committee says Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

The lawmakers also say Trump and those working with him spread false information and pressured state officials to overturn the results, potentially violating multiple federal laws.