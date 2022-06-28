Jan. 6 Panel To Hold Surprise Hearing, Present New Evidence

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, listen. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is holding a surprise hearing on Tuesday with an unidentified witness. The last-minute proceedings are being cloaked in extraordinary secrecy, raising expectations for new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday. It was announced with 24 hours’ notice while lawmakers are away from Washington on a two-week recess. The subject of the hearings is so far unclear, but the panel’s announcement on Monday said it would be “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”