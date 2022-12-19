Jan. 6 Panel Wraps Work With ‘roadmap to justice’ For Trump

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation into the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Lawmakers are declaring that they have assembled a “roadmap to justice” to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and allies who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The committee alleges violations of four criminal statutes by Trump as it recommends the former president for prosecution to the Justice Department. The charges recommended by the committee are conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and insurrection.