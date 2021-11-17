Jan. 6 Rioter Who Carried Spear And Wore Horns Got 41 Months

FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate chamber inside the Capitol during the capitol riot in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Chansley was sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to 41 months in prison for his felony conviction for obstructing an official proceeding. Though he wasn't accused of violence, Chansley acknowledged he was among the first 30 rioters in the building, offered thanks while in the Senate for having the chance to get rid of traitors and wrote a threatening note to Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the assault on the Capitol, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Though he isn’t accused of violence, prosecutors say Chansley was the “public face of the Capitol riot” who went into the attack with a weapon, ignored repeated police orders to leave the building and gloated about his actions in the days immediately after the attack.

Before he was sentenced Wednesday, Chansley told the judge it was wrong for him to enter the Capitol and he accepts responsibility for his actions.