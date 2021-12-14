NATIONAL

Jan. 7 Sentencing Set For Men Convicted In Arbery Killing

Fred CruzBy 25 views
0
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Jurors on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice. (Pool, file)

(AP) — A judge in coastal Georgia has set a sentencing date early next year for the three men convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. An order signed Monday by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sets a Jan. 7 sentencing hearing for father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan. The three white men in November were convicted of murder and other crimes in the February 2020 killing of the 25-year-old Black man. Malice and felony murder convictions both carry a minimum penalty of life in prison. The judge decides whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

 

Fred Cruz

AP Seeks Answers From US Gov’t On Tracking Of Journalists

Previous article

Insurer Agrees To $800M Settlement In Boy Scouts Bankruptcy

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL