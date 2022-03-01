January 6th Committee Subpoenas Six Witnesses

File: U.S. Capitol Police officers try to hold back rioters on the West Frontof the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The House committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot is issuing subpoenas to six witnesses who they say distributed misinformation. The group includes Trump campaign advisor Cleta Mitchell.

The committee says Mitchell participated in efforts to prevent, delay or overturn election results. She also took part in former President Trump’s call to the Georgia Secretary of State to pressure him to “find” votes to overturn his loss in the state. Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said the group it has subpoenaed will help the investigation “better understand all the various strategies employed to potentially affect the outcome of the election.”