January Joblessness Jumps In The Valley

There was a big jump in unemployment across the Valley in January.

The jobless rate jumped a full percentage point in the Brownsville-Harlingen area to 7.6%. It increased 1.2% in the McAllen-Edinburg Mission metro area to an even 9%. That’s the highest unemployment rate in the state, compared with the lowest of 3.3% in Austin and Amarillo. Analysts say the sharp rise in local unemployment is due mostly to seasonal factors.

Statewide, the January jobless rate held steady at 4.8%. The state saw employment gains in 10 of the 11 sectors measured by the Texas Workforce Commission. The majority of new jobs were in the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector. The only sector to lose jobs was the Construction industry.