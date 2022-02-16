January Retail Sales Surged 3.8% As Threat Of Omicron Faded

People shop in Macy's on Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Americans picked up the spending pace in January as the threat of omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8% Jan. 2022, compared to the prior month when the number dropped a revised 2.5%. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

(AP) — Americans picked up the spending pace in January as the threat of omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month compared to the prior month when the number dropped a revised 2.5%. Sales at general merchandise stores rose 3.6% while department stores saw business up 9.2%. Online sales surged 14.5% The retail report released Wednesday covers only about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn’t include services such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets.