Japan Protests To Russia Over Military Exercises With China

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Japan’s top government spokesman said Monday that Tokyo has protested to Moscow for carrying out a major joint military exercise on the Russian-held northern islands that Japan claims its ownership, while raising concern about Russia’s joint shooting exercise with Chinese warships off the northern Japnaese coast.(Kyodo News via AP)

(AP) — Japan has protested to Russia over military exercises including China it is conducting on Russian-held islands claimed by Japan, and says it is seriously concerned about shooting drills by the two countries’ warships off Japan’s northern coast. Beijing has been increasing its military cooperation with Moscow and has been taking part in the multinational drills since late August. Japan’s government spokesperson criticized the exercises on the disputed islands in the Kuril chain. He says Russian and Chinese warships fired machine guns into the Sea of Japan on Saturday. Japan has raised concern about growing tensions in Asia following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fearing that the war is emboldening China’s already assertive military activities in the region.