Japan To Lift All Coronavirus Emergency Steps Nationwide

People gather at bars that are open and serving alcohol on an ally filled with bars and restaurants despite Tokyo government has requested businesses not to serve alcohol under the state of emergency Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan is set on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 to lift ongoing coronavirus state of emergency and less-stringent measures in all 27 prefectures including Tokyo when they expire at the end of September as the infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

(AP) — Japan’s government says the coronavirus state of emergency will end Thursday to help rejuvenate the economy as infections slow. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that virus restrictions will be eased gradually. With the lifting, Japan will be free of emergency requirements for the first time in more than six months. The current state of emergency, declared in April, was repeatedly extended and expanded. Despite public weariness and frustration over the measures, Japan has managed to avoid the more restrictive lockdowns imposed elsewhere while recording about 1.69 million cases and 17,500 deaths from COVID-19.

 

