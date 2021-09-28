Japan To Lift All Coronavirus Emergency Steps Nationwide

People gather at bars that are open and serving alcohol on an ally filled with bars and restaurants despite Tokyo government has requested businesses not to serve alcohol under the state of emergency Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan is set on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 to lift ongoing coronavirus state of emergency and less-stringent measures in all 27 prefectures including Tokyo when they expire at the end of September as the infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)