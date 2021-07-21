WORLD

Japan, US, South Korea Reaffirm Cooperation On North Korea

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, right, South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun, left, and Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori attend a press conference after their trilateral meeting at the Iikura Guesthouse Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

(AP) — The United States, Japan and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to work together on North Korea’s denuclearization and other regional threats but made no progress in bringing the two U.S. allies closer together. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who held talks in Tokyo with her counterparts, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and South Korea’s Choi Jong-kun, said their alliance remains a lynchpin of peace, security and prosperity. The U.S. and Japan are worried about China’s claims to contested areas in the South and East China seas. The South Korean and Japanese officials remained apart on issues of wartime atrocities.

