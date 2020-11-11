WORLD

Japanese Company Busy Making Joe Biden Rubber Masks

By 59 views
0
Rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden sit on a work table at the Ogawa Studios in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Ogawa Studios, a Japanese manufacturer started making the masks since the middle of October, ahead of last week’s election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

(AP) — While surgical masks have been highly sought after this year, Joe Biden rubber masks are also seeing some demand. Ogawa Studios, a Japanese manufacturer, began producing masks resembling the U.S. president-elect in the middle of October, ahead of last week’s election. Workers in Saitama, a city north of Tokyo, mold rubber to form a likeness of Biden’s face, while features including his pearly white teeth and blue eyes are hand-painted. So far, around 1,000 masks have been sold. The same manufacturer was flooded with orders for Trump masks before Trump’s inauguration as president four years ago.

 

EU Eyes Reboot Of Ties With US, Hopes To Meet Biden Soon

Previous article

Texas Becomes 1st State To Surpass 1 Million COVID-19 Cases

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD