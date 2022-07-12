Japanese Say Final Goodbye To Assassinated Former Leader Abe

Akie Abe, wife of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sitting at right, is seen in the hearse carrying Abe's body as it leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

Akie Abe, wife of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sitting at right, is seen in the hearse carrying Abe's body as it leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

(AP) — Japanese have bid their final goodbye to assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a family funeral was held at a temple. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago. He was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech.

Hundreds of people filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe. Some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade with the hearse slowly drove by. About 1,000 people, including Abe’s widow, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and senior party leaders and foreign officials, attended the temple funeral.

Abe’s long-time mentor, Finance Minister Taro Aso, said the two former prime ministers were “bonded together as they thought about Japan’s national interest.”