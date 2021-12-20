WORLD

Japanese Space Tourists Safely Return To Earth

Fred Cruz
In this photo taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian space agency rescue team help spaceflight participant Yozo Hirano to get from the capsule shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-20 space capsule about 150 km ( 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A Japanese billionaire, his producer and a Russian cosmonaut safely returned to Earth on Monday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

(AP) — A Japanese billionaire, his producer and a Russian cosmonaut have safely returned to Earth after spending 12 days on the International Space Station. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, his producer Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin made a soft landing in a Russian Soyuz capsule in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 9:13 a.m. (0313 GMT) on Monday about 150 kilometers (90 miles) southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan. Maezawa, 46, and his 36-year-old producer Hirano were the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009.

 

