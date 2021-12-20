Japanese Space Tourists Safely Return To Earth

In this photo taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian space agency rescue team help spaceflight participant Yozo Hirano to get from the capsule shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-20 space capsule about 150 km ( 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A Japanese billionaire, his producer and a Russian cosmonaut safely returned to Earth on Monday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)