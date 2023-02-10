WORLD

Japan’s Earthquake Recovery Offers Hard Lessons For Turkey

jsalinasBy
FILE - Destroyed buildings are seen from above in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown in northern Japan provides a glimpse of what Turkey and Syria could face in the years ahead. No two events are alike, but the recent disaster resembles Japan's in the sheer enormity of the psychological trauma, of the loss of life and of the material destruction. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

(AP) — What’s left behind after a natural disaster so powerful that it rends the foundations of a society? What lingers a decade later, even as the rest of the world moves on?

Similarities between the calamity unfolding this week in Turkey and Syria and the triple disaster that hit northern Japan in 2011 may offer a glimpse of what the region could face in the years ahead. The two disasters are linked by the sheer enormity of the collective psychological trauma, of the loss of life and of the material destruction.

A big lesson from Japan is that a disaster of this size doesn’t ever really have a conclusion. Despite speeches about rebuilding, the Tohoku quake has left a deep gash in the national consciousness and the landscapes of people’s lives.

