Jayhawks rally, Rock North Carolina 72-69 To Win NCAA Title

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) shoots against Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) — Kansas finished off the biggest comeback in national championship history Monday night, getting a big game from David McCormack, crucial shots from Remy Martin and surviving a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Caleb Love at the buzzer for a 72-69 victory over North Carolina in the Superdome. The senior-laden Jayhawks trailed 40-25 at halftime before rallying to win their fourth national championship, and the second for coach Bill Self, on the same floor where they lost to Kentucky in the national title game a decade ago.

 

