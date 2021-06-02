JBS Hopes To Have Plants Operational Today

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo. A weekend ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat company is disrupting production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. The White House confirms that Brazil-based meat processor JBS SA notified the U.S. government Sunday, May 30, 2021, of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The world’s largest meat supplier hopes to have most of its facilities operational today following a cyberattack. JBS was forced to shut down its beef plants in the U.S. and operations at other facilities were disrupted.

However, the company’s CEO says progress has been made and that the “vast majority” of its operations should be up and running before the end of the day. The company was able to ship products from nearly all its facilities to customers despite the disruption.