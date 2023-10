The hunt is on in Houston for the man accused of murdering his estranged wife. The pair were getting divorced after three-decades of marriage and she moved into a new home.

Ever Navarrete allegedly fired 14 shots during the weekend rampage. Family members told the cops that he was not supposed to know where the victim was staying, but was able to track her down. Someone else was in the home during the deadly shooting and was able to give police a description.