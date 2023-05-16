NATIONAL

Jeep Recalls Cherokee Models Due To Possible Fire Risk

A new recall has been issued by Stellantis the maker of Jeep vehicles. The automaker says 2014 to 2016 Jeep Cherokees equipped with a power lift gate could catch fire even if the vehicle is off. The problem is water can get into the control computer causing an electrical short.

A repair is under development and owners are expected to receive a letter about the issue by June 30th. Stellantis says owners should not park their vehicles inside a garage and keep them away from other vehicles. This recall overrides two previous recalls issued for tail gate problems.

