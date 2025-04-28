WORLD

Jeffrey Epstein Victim Dies By Suicide

FILE - Virginia Giuffre, center, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court in New York, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

One of the most prominent victims of the late Jeffrey Epstein is dead. The family of 41-year-old Virginia Giuffre announced she died by suicide on Friday at her home in Australia.

Giuffre was one of the first to call for criminal charges against Epstein for his sexual abuse, and gave police critical information during their investigation. She sued Britain’s Prince Andrew, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 17. He settled the suit for millions. Her family is remembering Giuffre as “a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

