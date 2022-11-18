NATIONAL

Jeffries Makes Historic Bid To Lead House Dems After Pelosi

Fred Cruz
FILE - Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step aside, Jeffries announced his own history-making bid Friday to become the first Black American to helm a major U.S. political party in Congress as leader of the House Democrats. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(AP) — The day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step aside, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York announced his own history-making bid to lead the House Democrats. Jeffries announced his run Friday, and would be the first Black American to helm a major U.S. political party in Congress if successful. The 52-year-old Jeffries gave nod to the “legendary figures” before him, Pelosi and her leadership team. He encouraged his colleagues to embrace this “once-in-a-generation opportunity to further unleash our full potential as a team.” House Democrats will elect leaders in a closed caucus meeting after Thanksgiving.

 

