Jeremy Renner Saved Nephew In Snowplow Accident

FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CNN reports actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snowplow from hitting his nephew when he was pulled under and crushed by the vehicle on New Year’s Day.

Police in Nevada said when the actor was using the plow to pull his nephew’s truck out of the snow, he exited the vehicle without setting the emergency break. Renner was then pulled under the vehicle by the track and ran over.

The “Avengers” actor suffered 30 broken bones from the accident and it left him with blunt chest trauma. He’s now recovering while going through physical therapy.