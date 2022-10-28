Jerry Lee Lewis, Outrageous Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Dies At 87

FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs onstage in New York on Sept. 26, 2006. Spokesperson Zach Furman said Lewis died Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home in Memphis, Tenn. He was 87. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh, File)

The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87.

Spokesperson Zach Furman said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ‘n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

Lewis’ infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.