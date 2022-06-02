Jerusalem Holds Annual Pride Parade Despite Threats

Thousands of people march under heavy security in the annual Pride Parade, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Israeli police say they arrested a man on Thursday suspected of sending death threats to an organizer of the annual Jerusalem Pride Parade, an event that has witnessed attacks on participants by religious radicals in previous years. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Thousands of people march under heavy security in the annual Pride Parade, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Israeli police say they arrested a man on Thursday suspected of sending death threats to an organizer of the annual Jerusalem Pride Parade, an event that has witnessed attacks on participants by religious radicals in previous years. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

(AP) — Thousands of people have attended the annual Jerusalem Pride Parade amid heavy protection by Israeli police, who arrested three people suspected of threatening the event. Past years have seen religious radicals attack participants.

Jerusalem is home to a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and other conservative religious groups, and many residents oppose the event. The Jerusalem parade is much smaller than the yearly festivities in more liberal Tel Aviv.

Police said they arrested two suspects with batons, tear gas and gloves in their car who were heading to the parade area, and another individual suspected of sending threats to an organizer. The parade was held without incident Thursday.