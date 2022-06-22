Jesuit Priests Killed By Gunmen In Church In Northern Mexico

(AP) — The Jesuit religious order in Mexico says two of its priests have been killed by gunmen inside a church in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico. Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua. Authorities said a drug gang was pursuing a tourist guide and when the gunmen found the man in the church, killed him and the two priests. Violence has plagued the Tarahumara mountains for years. Cerocahui is near a point where Chihuahua state meets Sonora and Sinaloa, a major drug-producing region. A statement from the Society of Jesus order in Mexico demanded justice and the return of the men’s bodies