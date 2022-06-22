WORLD

Jesuit Priests Killed By Gunmen In Church In Northern Mexico

Fred CruzBy 5 views
0

(AP) — The Jesuit religious order in Mexico says two of its priests have been killed by gunmen inside a church in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico. Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua. Authorities said a drug gang was pursuing a tourist guide and when the gunmen found the man in the church, killed him and the two priests. Violence has plagued the Tarahumara mountains for years. Cerocahui is near a point where Chihuahua state meets Sonora and Sinaloa, a major drug-producing region. A statement from the Society of Jesus order in Mexico demanded justice and the return of the men’s bodies

 

Fred Cruz

Civil Jury Finds Bill Cosby Sexually Abused Teenager In 1975

Previous article

Britt Wins Tumultuous Alabama Senate Race Scrambled By Trump

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD