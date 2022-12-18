Jewish Festival Of Lights Begins In Ukraine As Battles Rage

Ukrainian soldiers rest near their position in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)

(AP) — Jews in Ukraine lit a giant menorah to start the eight-day Hanukkah holiday as tens of thousands remained without electricity.

Dozens gathered in Maidan Independence Square in the capital, Kyiv, at sundown Sunday to light the first candle of what local Jewish leaders say is Europe’s largest menorah – a nine-branch candelabrum used to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko joined ambassadors from Israel, the United States, Japan, Poland, Canada and France in a ceremony organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s state-owned power grid operator said Sunday that electricity restoration work from Russian missile damage was continuing.