Jill Biden Heads Back To Classroom As A Working First Lady

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo speaks with students as she tours Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pa. Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person on Tuesday, Sept. 7, from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)

(AP) — Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person on Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009. She is the first first lady to leave the White House and log hours at a full-time job.

She recently told Good Housekeeping magazine, “There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom.”