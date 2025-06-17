TEXAS

Joaquin Castro Says He Was On Minnesota Shooting Suspect’s Hit List

jsalinasBy 145 views
0

US Representative Joaquin Castro of San Antonio says he’s on the suspected Minnesota assassin’s hit list. Vance Boelter is accused of fatally shooting a Democratic state representative and her husband, and wounding a Democratic state senator and his wife.

Boelter was arrested on Sunday after a manhunt. Democratic US Representative Veronica Escobar of El Paso says she’s also on Boelter’s hit list. Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz appointed Boelter to the state’s Workforce Development Board in 2019.

OSHA: Texas Led Nation In Workplace Deaths In 2024

Previous article

Israel’s Strikes Against Tehran Broaden As Trump Issues Ominous Warning

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS