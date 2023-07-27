Jobless Claims Are Down, GDP Beats Expectations

Jobless claims are down and there aren’t many signs of a coming recession with the nation’s gross domestic product growing at a faster than expected rate in the second quarter.

The U.S. Department of Labor says first time unemployment insurance claims for the week ending July 22nd came in at 221-thousand. That’s a decrease of about seven-thousand from the previous week. It’s the lowest number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits in five months, and sharply below market expectations.

As for the GDP, which keeps track of the sum of all goods and services activity – that rose at a two-point-four percent annualized rate from April through June. The forecast was for two-percent, which would have matched first quarter numbers.