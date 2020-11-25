Joe Biden To Get 1st Presidential Daily Briefing

President-elect Joe Biden walks to speak to the media as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) – Joe Biden will receive his first classified briefing as president-elect and announce his economic team next week. Biden transition adviser Jen Psaki says Biden on Monday will receive his first presidential daily briefing.

Biden had been blocked from receiving intelligence briefings and his team members had been blocked from contact with their counterparts in the Trump administration due to the General Services Administration’s refusal to ascertain that Biden won the election while Trump campaign legal challenges against the vote continued. That ascertainment came Monday.

Transition adviser Kate Bedingfield says the Biden team will begin briefings with the Trump administration on vaccine distribution, testing and the personal protective equipment supply chain on Wednesday.