Joe Rogan Calls Backlash Over His Use of N-Word a ‘Political Hit Job’

Joe Rogan is calling the backlash over his use of the N-word a “political hit job.” Rogan addressed the situation in Tuesday’s episode of his podcast, saying the video has always been around, and that people are taking stuff he has ever said wrong and putting it all together.

Rogan’s comments come after Spotify had taken down more than 110 episodes of his podcast after criticism from a number of musicians and celebrities.

Rogan posted a five minute apology to his Instagram this week after the video released, saying the clips were out of context, and he used the word in quote or referencing others.