Joel Osteen Welcomes Congregation Back To Houston Megachurch

(AP) – One of the nation’s largest megachurches has resumed in-person services in Texas. Lakewood Church in Houston has been holding online services during the pandemic. But on Sunday, the megachurch run by Joel Osteen opened at 25% capacity under new city guidelines. Those attending had to wear masks and socially distance inside the church’s cavernous arena, once the home of the Houston Rockets.

People had to sign up online to attend. Osteen told those in attendance that he had missed seeing them in person. Under the city guidelines, about 4,000 people were allowed to attend each service Sunday. The arena usually holds up to 16,000.