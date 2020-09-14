Joel Osteen’s Houston Mega-Church Reopening October 18

Pastor Joel Osteen’s mega-church in Houston is planning to reopen to in-person services next month.

Lakewood Church can typically hold nearly 17-thousand people, but will reopen to about 42-hundred on October 18th. Osteen’s announcement comes as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner allowed for special events in the city to operate at 25-percent capacity.

Worshipers planning to come to in-person services must first sign up online. Social distancing and other health guidelines will be in place during services.