John Allen Rubio Loses Key Appeal

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

John Allen Rubio, the Brownsville man condemned for the mutilation murders of his three young children more than 20 years ago, has lost what may be have been his last effort to appeal his conviction. Brownsville federal judge Fernando Rodriguez has signed a judgement denying Rubio’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus.

The McAllen Monitor reports Rubio’s appeal attorneys had challenged his conviction on claims that then Cameron County District Attorney Armando Villalobos prosecuted Rubio in bad faith, eliciting false testimony and engaging in a pattern of “tactical abuse” that rendered Rubio’s trial fundamentally unfair.

During Rubio’s prosecution, federal investigators found that Villalobos had been engaged in a larger pay-to-play scheme during which he took more than $100,000 in bribes and kickbacks. The now-43-year-old Rubio has been on death row since 2003.