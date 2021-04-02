John Boeher Calls TX Senator Ted Cruz “Reckless,” Lunatic”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is being called “reckless” and a lunatic” by former House Speaker John Boehner. The Ohio Republican writes in POLITICO he saw the Texas Republican as someone who thought he was smarter than everyone else who got the “crazy caucus of the GOP” enlisted in at least one bad idea.

The comment may be in reference to Cruz’ 2013 21-hour speech over the federal budget and Obamacare. It’s not the first time Boehner has criticized Cruz. He’d previously called him “Lucifer in the flesh” and “miserable” in 2016.