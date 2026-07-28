Johnson & Johnson is offering a multi-billion-dollar settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits tied to claims that its talcum powder products caused ovarian cancer.

The company says the proposed five-point-five billion-dollar deal would cover about 76-thousand remaining claims and bring an end to years of litigation. Johnson & Johnson continues to deny its products caused cancer, saying the claims lack scientific support, but says the settlement would allow the company to move forward.

The agreement still requires approval and participation from most remaining claimants.