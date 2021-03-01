NATIONALTRENDING

Johnson & Johnson Single Shot Vaccines Shipped Out

By 255 views
0
Boxes of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are shown at the McKesson Corporation in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

The first shipments of Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed. It’s the first one-shot vaccine authorized for use in the U.S.

The company says their vaccine will start going into Americans’ arms within the next 24-to-48 hours. Close to four-million vaccines will be shipped this week and an additional 16-million will be produced and delivered by the end of March.

In trials, it was a bit less effective than the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, but it still provides people with strong protection from severe complications from the virus.

Police Shoot Man Suspected In Ohio Slayings At Detroit Motel

Previous article

DHS Sec Discusses Unaccompanied Children, Family Separation At U.S. Border

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL