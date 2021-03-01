Johnson & Johnson Single Shot Vaccines Shipped Out

Boxes of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are shown at the McKesson Corporation in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

The first shipments of Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed. It’s the first one-shot vaccine authorized for use in the U.S.

The company says their vaccine will start going into Americans’ arms within the next 24-to-48 hours. Close to four-million vaccines will be shipped this week and an additional 16-million will be produced and delivered by the end of March.

In trials, it was a bit less effective than the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, but it still provides people with strong protection from severe complications from the virus.