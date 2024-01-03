Johnson On Border: US At “Breaking Point”

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, right, is briefed by Texas Department of Public Safety chief Steve McCraw, left, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Johnson is leading about 60 fellow Republicans in Congress on a visit to the Mexican border. Their trip comes as they are demanding hard-line immigration policies in exchange for backing President Joe Biden's emergency wartime funding request for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, right, is briefed by Texas Department of Public Safety chief Steve McCraw, left, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Johnson is leading about 60 fellow Republicans in Congress on a visit to the Mexican border. Their trip comes as they are demanding hard-line immigration policies in exchange for backing President Joe Biden's emergency wartime funding request for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The U.S. is at a breaking point with record levels of illegal immigration. That’s what House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters today after touring the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Johnson called it an “unmitigated disaster” of President Biden’s doing, and urged the president to take executive action to stop the flow of migrants. The Republican Speaker called on the president to reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy and stop abuse of parole and asylum systems.

Johnson was accompanied by more than 60 Republicans. Republicans also called for the ouster of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is facing impeachment proceedings in the House.