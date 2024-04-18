Johnson Walking Aid Tight Rope

Republican Mike Johnson is setting up some high-stakes votes that might end his short term as House Speaker. Defying the conservative wing of his party, Johnson plans for House votes on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and a separate bill for the border.

The conservative flank argues the border should be tied to Ukraine to force Democrats to vote for its passage. They have threatened to oust Johnson who has remained firm, saying “you do the right thing.” Johnson needs the help of Democrats to get the bills to the finish line, and some have hinted they would even vote against his ousting.