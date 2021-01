More than a dozen arrest warrants were executed in the Upper Valley Thursday as part of an operation targeting the Texas Syndicate gang.

Federal and local officers conducted raids in Edinburg, McAllen, and rural areas of Hidalgo County. Several suspects were arrested, and agents seized drugs, firearms, and money.

Those in custody face numerous charges including drug trafficking and drug possession. Thursday’s roundup was part of a larger anti-gang operation that began in 2019.