Joplin Mayor: Rally Behind Slain And Wounded Officers

Investigators examine the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Joplin, Mo. A Joplin police officer and the suspect died in exchanges of gunfire. Two other officers were wounded and hospitalized Tuesday night. (Roger Nomer/The Joplin Globe via AP)

(AP) — The mayor of Joplin, Missouri, is urging residents to pull together in the wake of shootings that left one police officer dead and two others badly wounded.

Mayor Ryan Stanley says Wednesday that support would be just as people did 11 years ago when a massive tornado devastated the city. Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland says the officer killed Tuesday was Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, a husband and father of two. He had been with the southwestern Missouri department since 2003.

Another officer was hospitalized in critical condition and a third was in serious condition. The suspected shooter, who died in an exchange of gunfire with police, was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Felix.