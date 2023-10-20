Jordan No Longer GOP Nominee For Speaker

Republicans are moving on from Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. Jordan is no longer the party’s nominee for Speaker of the House following a secret ballot held behind closed doors this afternoon. This comes after he lost three rounds of voting this week on the House floor.

The move leaves the Republican conference without a nominee more than two weeks after the historic removal of Kevin McCarthy. Lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill Monday to try and find a path forward as Congress is facing a series of pressing issues, including funding for Israel and Ukraine, and passing legislation to fund the government before mid-November. The chamber is unable to pass any bills until a Speaker is elected.