NATIONAL

Jordan No Longer GOP Nominee For Speaker

jsalinasBy 32 views
0
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Republicans are moving on from Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. Jordan is no longer the party’s nominee for Speaker of the House following a secret ballot held behind closed doors this afternoon. This comes after he lost three rounds of voting this week on the House floor.

The move leaves the Republican conference without a nominee more than two weeks after the historic removal of Kevin McCarthy. Lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill Monday to try and find a path forward as Congress is facing a series of pressing issues, including funding for Israel and Ukraine, and passing legislation to fund the government before mid-November. The chamber is unable to pass any bills until a Speaker is elected.

Biden Faces Tough Battle To Secure $105 Billion For Ukraine, Israel, The Border And More

Previous article

Republicans Are Facing Death Threats As The Election For Speaker Gets Mired In Personal Feuds

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL