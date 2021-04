This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, Thursday, April 29, 2021 by federal authorities, but it’s unclear what charges he may face. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP)

Reality TV star Joshua Duggar is pleading not guilty to child pornography charges. The former 19 Kids and Counting star appeared before the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas this morning.

Court documents say Duggar is accused of downloading child sexual abuse material, some of which allegedly involves children under the age of 12. If he’s convicted, the 33-year-old could be looking at up to 20 years in prison and up to 250-thousand dollar fines for each count.