Marc Tice, left, and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, a journalist who was kidnapped in Syria, update the media about their son's condition as they continue to push for his release, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The parents of a journalist from Texas, who went missing in Syria, say their son is alive and they believe they’ll be reunited with him soon.

In an interview with NBC News, the parents of Austin Tice say they received intel prior to the fall of the Syrian government that their son was alive and well cared for. What they don’t know is who’s been holding him.

The freelancer from Houston went missing in 2012 while covering the Syrian civil war.